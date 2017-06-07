Aoun meets CENTCOM leader

President Michel Aoun said Tuesday that Lebanon was keenly engaged in the fight against terrorism, adding that the military operations currently implemented are serving their mission. Speaking during a meeting with United States Central Command's Gen. Joseph Votel, Aoun said that the pre-emptive military operations the Lebanese Army has been carrying out against terrorist groups are being implemented with precision.



Aoun thanked Votel for the support the U.S. has been providing to the Lebanese Army.



According to the statement, Aoun told his guests that he hoped this assistance would continue, saying it helped to enable the Lebanese Army to fulfill its duty to preserve the country's stability and security.



Votel in turn expressed the eagerness of the American leadership to continue its military support of the Lebanese Army.

...