Hariri promises to rehabilitate Beirut to former glory

Prime Minister Saad Hariri vowed to restore Beirut's image as a jewel in the Middle East Tuesday, during an iftar held by the Future Movement at BIEL. "Rafik Hariri brought life back to the heart of Beirut, which was destroyed by war, and he turned it into a jewel that several neighboring countries are trying to copy," he said.



Hariri added that Beirut was precious for all the Lebanese and a symbol of Lebanon's coexistence between Muslims and Christians.



The PM was referring to ongoing campaigns against actions taken by the Beirut Municipality.



Hariri said that 6,000 trees would be planted across the city, taking the place of cement blocks randomly placed in the streets.

