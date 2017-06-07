Machnouk praises security coordination

Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk Tuesday praised the coordination between security agencies that helped prevent a planned suicide bomb attack in Beirut's southern suburbs.



Machnouk added that the operation proved the ability and professionalism of the Lebanese security forces as well as the importance of coordination between all security agencies.



General Security released a statement Tuesday announcing the arrest of a suspected Daesh militant who had been planning a suicide attack in Lebanon.



The second A.M. contacted Lebanese national W.Z., who was in Iraq fighting along the ranks of Daesh.

...