ISF busts terror cell sending fighters to Raqqa

BEIRUT: The following security-related incidents took place across the country Tuesday: TERROR CELL BUSTED Security forces busted a Daesh (ISIS) cell in north Lebanon that allegedly facilitated the movement of militants from Lebanon into Syria.



The Internal Security Forces released a statement announcing that the members of the cell had been residing in the northern border town of Wadi Khaled and acted in coordination with the terror group's headquarters in Syria's Raqqa.



32-year-old Aa.H.



The former confessed that he had communicated with a Daesh member last month in Syria, before traveling to Idlib and Hama.

...