Lebanese seek electoral reform, worry about economy

The Lebanese public considers the economic situation and unemployment to be the most pressing issues facing the country at a national level, followed closely by corruption, a recent study of 2,400 voting-age Lebanese has found.



Seventeen percent of people surveyed pointed to the electricity crisis as the top national issue, while 13 percent of respondents found the refugee crisis to be of most concern.



Rowland told The Daily Star there was a significant gap between what respondents thought were the most pressing national issues and the issues they thought most impacted their local community – the second component surveyed.



When respondents were asked what most affected their community, the most common responses included the electricity crisis, at 24 percent, and electoral reform, at 22 percent, with the refugee crisis and the cost of living both hovering at 17 percent, and corruption a less pressing concern, at 16 percent.

