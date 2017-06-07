Hariri, Berri stand fast over FPM’s latest conditions

Prime Minister Saad Hariri chaired a highly important meeting Tuesday night attended by senior officials of the country's main political parties in the latest attempt to resolve sticking points that threaten to unravel a deal on a new vote law based on proportional representation.



The meeting was billed "crucial" because the participants, pressed for time to avert a parliamentary vacuum, would seek to agree on the final version of the new proportional vote law agreement reached by President Michel Aoun, Berri and Hariri at Baabda Palace last week.



It came on top of an intensified political activity to try and smooth the path for the endorsement of the law by the Cabinet and Parliament, an essential move that would clear the way for holding the first parliamentary elections since 2009 later this year.A



Speaking to Al-Jadeed TV ahead of the meeting at the premier's residence, Adwan said if an agreement was reached on the final version of the law, Hariri could call for an extraordinary Cabinet session Friday or Saturday to endorse the draft law and refer it to Parliament for ratification.



The FPM's MP Ibrahim Kanaan reiterated the party's demands for Muslims and Christian parity in the Constitution, the creation of a senate and endorsement of a new vote law.

...