Lebanese Communist Party Doctor's Sector advocates Kassab investigation

The Doctor's Sector in the Lebanese Communist Party Wednesday condemned a statement issued by the Order of Physicians, saying it was an attempt to cover up the death of a plastic surgery patient at a clinic, state-run media reported.



The Doctor's Sector said that the statement from the Order of Physicians was an attempt to use the role of the union against the patient's interests and rights, severely damaging the credibility of the Order, the National News Agency said.



On Tuesday, the Order of Physicians had announced that Nader Saab's plastic surgery clinic was licensed.



Although Saab had a practicing license, he was not part of the syndicate, which is advised but not a legal requirement for clinics such as Saab's.

