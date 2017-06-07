Lebanese officials denounce Tehran attacks

Lebanese officials Wednesday condemned the attacks in Iran, which left at least five people dead, saying that this gives Iran a greater role in fighting terrorism.



ISIS claimed its first attacks in Iran Wednesday as gunmen and suicide bombers killed at least five people in twin assaults on parliament and the shrine of the country's revolutionary founder in Tehran, Ruhollah Khomeini.



Dozens of people were also wounded in the attacks, with gunfire continuing several hours after they began.

...