This picture made available Friday, Sept. 27, 2013, by Sepah News, a service owned by Iran's Revolutionary Guards, claims to show the Shahed-129, or Witness-129, missile-carrying drone, in an undisclosed location in Iran. Iran's Guard chief has unveiled Iran's most sophisticated missile-carrying drone has a range of 1,700 kilometers, which puts much of the Middle East within its operating distance. The the Shahed-129, or Witness-129, which has a 24-hour non-stop flight capability, can carry eigh