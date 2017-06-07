US Gen. Votel tours Arsal, praises Lebanese Army

US Central Command head General Joseph Votel on Wednesday praised the Lebanese Army for its efforts against extremist groups on the border with Syria.



In 2014, ISIS and Nusra Front militants, now called Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, captured a number of Lebanese soldiers and policemen in the worst spillover of the Syrian war to date.



Lebanese troops frequently launch preemptive strikes against ISIS and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, who are entrenched on the outskirts of Arsal near the tense border area with Syria.

