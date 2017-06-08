Cabinet passes internet price reduction item

A Cabinet session Wednesday agreed on several measures, including a reduction in internet prices, but postponed several other items on the agenda, with ministers also failing to address matters related to a new electoral law. Jarrah told reporters after Prime Minister Saad Hariri chaired the meeting at the Grand Serail that the new LL90,000 ($60) price for a 4 megabit per second, unlimited DSL package is lower than the Telecoms Ministry had originally proposed.



Speaking after a Cabinet meeting, Telecommunications Minister Jamal Jarrah announced that the agreed-upon decrease was significant.



As for the mobile internet prices, the minister said that this matter depends on two things: the fiber optic network project, which has been suspended for over three years, and the price of E1 high speed digital links for providers.



Hamadeh said the Cabinet, with Hariri's understanding and support from Finance Minister Ali Hasan Khalil, has agreed to postpone specific projects to secure LL 52 billion for the educators.

