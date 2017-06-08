LAU graduation ceremony underscores need to ‘do more’

The Lebanese American University held its 27th commencement ceremony Tuesday at its Byblos campus, with 641 students awarded their undergraduate diplomas. Speaking at the beginning of the ceremony, LAU President Joseph Jabbra warmly introduced the proceedings, encouraging the audience of family and friends to celebrate the achievements and share in the joy of the graduating class of 2017 .



Beyond simply celebrating the accolades of the graduating students, many of the speeches reminded them of the immense positive change they can, and indeed must, create in today's world.



Valedictorian Hawraa Raoof, a biology major graduating with a 4.0 grade point average, took the podium after Jabbra and spoke about the life-changing effect LAU had engendered on her and the entire student body.

...