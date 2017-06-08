Student celebrating birthday shot dead

BEIRUT: The following security-incidents took place across the country Wednesday:



Universite Saint-Esprit de Kaslik engineering student Roy Hamoush was heading to Mansourieh with his friend, Johnny Nassar, before a traffic dispute erupted with three men who were driving a BMW with tinted windows along the Jal al-Dib highway.



Shortly after, the ISF arrived to find Hamoush lying in a pool of blood.



A statement said a Lebanese national identified as A.A., 22, and a Syrian identified as S.S., 28, were apprehended in the West Bekaa town of Suweiri.



A grenade exploded in south Lebanon's Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp Wednesday morning, the state-run national News Agency reported.

...