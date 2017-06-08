Cheaper, faster internet ... but lingering questions over Ogero’s role

Lebanon took a step toward increased internet speeds following a decree approved by Cabinet Wednesday that significantly reduces internet tariffs.



While state-run internet provider Ogero has faced criticism for lack of action on bandwidth improvements under the old administration, new Director-General Imad Kreidieh has promised action.



However, internet service providers (ISPs) voiced some concerns stemming from Ogero's role as an internet gatekeeper. Private ISPs such as IDM, Sodetel, Terranet and others must buy bandwidth capacity from Ogero.



The source at the ISP said that a drop in prices could lead to a large increase in the number of customers flocking to buy their services, but if the private providers' capacity to handle internet traffic is not expanded accordingly by Ogero, this would to create a bottleneck that would lead unsatisfied consumers to turn to the state company, which could offer faster speeds.

