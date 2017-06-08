Private hospitals to turn away ISF after June 30 over unpaid $60M

As of July 1, Internal Security Forces members will no longer be accepted at private hospitals due to the failure to negotiate a new contract between the government and Private Hospitals' Syndicate. The main reason, according to the head of the union, Sleiman Haroun, is an outstanding bill of LL90 billion ($60 million) dating back to 2009 .



However, the current contract between the ISF and the Private Hospitals' Syndicate ends on June 30 and a failure to reach a solution over the outstanding bill will leave officers unable to get treatment at private hospitals.



Haroun said the decision was one of the toughest he had to make in his career.



As for other security agencies, Haroun said the contract with the Army had been renewed after negotiations.

...