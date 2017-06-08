Lebanese leaders condemn terrorist attack in Tehran

Lebanese officials condemned the terrorist attack in Tehran Wednesday that left at least 12 dead and 43 people wounded.



Daesh (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the coordinated attacks in Tehran after gunmen and suicide bombers stormed the country's parliamentary complex and mausoleum of the founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.



Speaker Nabih Berri said Iran had an important role in combatting future attacks.



Industry Minister Hussein Hajj Hasan accused an unidentified Arab country of being behind the attack.

...