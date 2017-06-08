Parties race against time to finalize vote law before deadline

A final agreement on a new electoral law is yet to materialize as the country's political parties scramble to iron out wrinkles, sources told The Daily Star Wednesday.



A final ratification of the new draft electoral law has become all the more urgent as Parliament's mandate expires on June 20 .



As a vote law has not been agreed upon, the sources pointed out that Berri might resort to postponing Monday's legislative session if no agreement is made before then. Hariri could still call a special Cabinet session before Monday to endorse a proposal and send it to Parliament.



Bassil's demands have reportedly focused on specifying six parliamentary seats for members of the diaspora, but without adding to the 128 existing parliamentary seats.



Although Wednesday's Cabinet session didn't touch on the electoral law saga, Hariri told the minsters that most barriers had been removed.



Positions on the electoral law were mixed Wednesday before the Cabinet met.

...