Machnouk says vote law agreement ahead of June 12

Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk expected that rivals could agree on a new vote law ahead of the June 12 parliamentary session, calling for a spring election.



The minister said that the country has 6,000 polling stations and 18,000 employees that need to be trained, in addition to a large number of judges".



As a vote law has not been agreed upon, the sources pointed out that Berri might resort to postponing Monday's (June 12) legislative session if no agreement is made before then.



A final ratification of the new draft electoral law has become all the more urgent as Parliament's mandate expires on June 20 .

