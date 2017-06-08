Officials praise ISF's role in maintaining stability on 156th anniversary

Gen. Imad Othman Thursday warned that terror and violence was threatening Lebanon, calling on ISF personnel to remain vigilant to fend off all threats.



On May 31, Othman discussed a revamp of the ISF with British Ambassador Hugo Shorter, as the British Policing Support Project which will fund the ISF with £13 million ($16.7 million).



The funding is for refurbishing police stations, implementing community policing practices, and incorporating human rights into the ISF's training program with 8,000 officers who graduated last year.

