Aoun demands strict penalty against student's murderers

The Universite Saint-Esprit de Kaslik engineering student, Hamoush, was heading to Mansourieh with his friend, Johnny Nassar, before a traffic dispute erupted with three men in a BMW with tinted windows along the Jal al-Dib highway.



The argument escalated into a car chase ending in Karantina, where the men cut off Hamoush's car, exited the vehicle and shot Hamoush in the head.



A car crash had occurred between Nassar's car and the BMW, the source said, adding that when Hamoush and Nassar went down to talk to the men in the BMW, they noticed that they were armed, and in an attempt to flee, drove on, until eventually reaching a dead end, the source said.

