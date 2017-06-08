Judge bars media from naming controversial plastic surgeon

Metn Urgent Matters judge Antoine Tohmeh Thursday banned media from naming Dr. Nader Saab and his clinic when covering the case of patient Farah Kassab's death, state-run National News Agency reported.



The Order of Physicians announced on Tuesday that Nader Saab's plastic surgery clinic is licensed, local media reported.



Although Saab had a practicing license, he was not part of the syndicate, which is advised but not a legal requirement for clinics such as Saab's.



The decision to transfer Kassab to this particular hospital drew criticism, given that other hospitals are located closer to Saab's clinic.

...