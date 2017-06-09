Officials praise ISF on 156th anniversary

Senior Lebanese officials Thursday commended the Internal Security Forces on the occasion of the general directorate's 156th anniversary for maintaining stability in Lebanon in the face of regional turmoil.



Gen. Imad Othman warned that terror and violence were threatening Lebanon and called on ISF personnel to remain vigilant in order to fend off all possible attacks.



Last month, Othman discussed a revamp of the ISF with British Ambassador Hugo Shorter. A British Policing Support Project is set to provide the ISF with $16.7 million in funding, to allow for the refurbishment of police stations, the implementation of community policing practices and the incorporation of human rights into the ISF training program, which graduated 8,000 officers last year.



Gen. Wissam Hassan Barracks in Dbayeh to mark 156 years of ISF service.

