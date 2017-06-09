Elections: From Lebanon to Britain

As a journalist used to covering politics in Lebanon, the feeling that kept cropping up while reporting on the United Kingdom's General Elections Thursday was envy.



Regardless of who won the election, this whole campaign has only served to illustrate for this observer the light years Lebanon has yet to travel in order to hold a truly democratic election based on substantive policies.



This regularity contrasts sharply with Lebanon, which is still negotiating a new electoral law for the first national vote since 2009 .



Both Lebanon and the U.K. feel like they are at historical crossroads. The difference is that Lebanon's officials are arguing over how to hold elections while the British are actually doing it, albeit with more frequency than most expected.



Whereas, in the U.K., parties issue a manifesto – binding policy papers that inform voters on the party's intent in government – Lebanese parties typically live off the same empty promises they have been eschewing for decades.



Voters in the U.K. are given everything they need in order to make an informed decision, information the provision of which is facilitated by a government – regardless of who leads it – that continues to encourage the electorate to take part.

...