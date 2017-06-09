Authorities arrest all three suspects in student’s murder

The three suspects believed to have been involved in the murder of Roy Hamoush were arrested Thursday, a security source told The Daily Star.



Hamoush was shot and killed on the Dora highway, north of Beirut, as he was heading home Tuesday from his 24th birthday celebration with his friend Johnny Nassar.



The security source said Thursday that Ahmad Hasan al-Ahmar, who allegedly shot Hamoush, was arrested after police identified the license plates of his car by using Canadian Embassy security camera footage.



Ahmar was also accompanied Tuesday by two men, identified by the source as Hadi al-Mawlah and Ali Ghandour.



Hamoush was laid to rest Thursday at Mar Elias Church.

