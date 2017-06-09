Bassil’s new demands cast gloom over vote law deal

An intensified flurry of activity, including a crucial meeting chaired by Prime Minister Saad Hariri, has failed to resolve sticking points in a new vote law as a result of new demands made by Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil.



The source said Bassil's demand for linking the vote law with "a political agreement" confirming parity between Muslims and Christians in a constitutional text as well as the establishment of a Senate as stipulated by the 1989 Taif Accord, has complicated the talks on the law.



A parliamentary source said that Bassil, by raising his demands, was trying to acquire the biggest possible political gains from the vote law deal.Other



Despite the sticking points that could unravel the vote law accord, Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk and other Future Movement officials sounded optimistic that rivals would be able agree on the final version of the law before June 20 to avert a parliamentary vacuum.



Future Movement MP Ammar Houri was also hopeful of the vote law despite the remaining obstacles.

