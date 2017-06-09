US arrests, charges naturalized Hezbollah 'operatives'

Two naturalized Americans from New York and Michigan have been charged with terrorism, accused of operating on behalf of Hezbollah in the United States, Panama and Thailand, U.S. officials announced Thursday.



Debek, on Hezbollah's payroll for years, conducted surveillance in Panama, where he scoped out the U.S. and Israeli embassies and assessed vulnerabilities of the Panama Canal and ships passing through it, U.S. officials said.



Kourani allegedly monitored potential targets in the United States, including military bases in New York, acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Joon Kim said.



In the United States, he allegedly scoured for firearms suppliers, Israeli military personnel, airport security information and surveilled U.S. military and law enforcement facilities in New York, sending information back to Hezbollah.



Debek allegedly told the FBI that he was detained by Hezbollah from December 2015 to April 2016, and falsely accused of spying for the United States.

...