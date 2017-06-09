Bassil urges dialogue, diplomacy in Qatar crisis

Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil Friday called for dialogue and diplomacy between Arab countries as Qatar faces isolation imposed by fellow Arab states over its alleged support for terrorism.



The fertile Bekaa Valley is home to more than 300,000 refugees, making it the most densely populated area of refugees in all of Lebanon.



Over 1 million Syrian refugees are currently registered with UNHCR in Lebanon, but the government has estimated that the number is closer to 1.5 million. Large populations of refugees settling in remote and vulnerable areas of the country have sparked tensions with equally underprivileged host communities.

...