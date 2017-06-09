General Security averts mass terror attacks in Lebanon

Lebanese security forces have foiled a number of Daesh (ISIS) terror attempts that were intended to inflict the highest number of casualties possible, said a General Security statement issued Friday.



Seven suspects of different Arab nationalities were arrested, the statement said. The suspects allegedly admitted to planning a series of suicide bombings, assassinations and attacks.



Four of the suspects were arrested recently, while three others were in custody.



The group was also tasked with securing a number of detonators from the southern refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh and moving them to Beirut's Cola area to use them in bombings.

