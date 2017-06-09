Lebanese expats lobby online for cheaper MEA tickets

A group of Lebanese expatriates have started an online campaign to lobby for cheaper tickets onboard Lebanon's national carrier, Middle East Airlines.



"We are totally aware of the concept of supply and demand," they continued, adding that MEA has a responsibility to support Lebanese expats "who contribute to a great extent in boosting Lebanese tourism and economy".



The activists also said that the Lebanese government is not doing enough to attract the Lebanese in the diaspora back to their country, urging for lower prices of flights and accommodation in Lebanon.



They also called MEA to reduce its prices in order for the immigrants to support Lebanon's economy.

...