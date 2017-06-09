LADE calls for an open legislative session to endorse the new electoral law

Lebanese Association for Democratic Elections Friday called for legislative sessions to be conducted in the open until a new electoral law is endorsed, a statement carried by the National News Agency said.



The group also feared that such a deadlock would eliminate any electoral reforms such as the previously printed ballot, a women's quota and an independent authority responsible of holding the elections.



LADE also voiced concern that Parliament would extend its term for a third time.



The activists also demanded Parliament's July 12 session to be an open meeting that would only end with the endorsement of the electoral law, insisting that it should be aired live.

...