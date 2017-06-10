‘Fearless’ ISF hosts anniversary parade

The Internal Security Forces celebrated their 156th anniversary Friday with an annual parade and musical fanfare, showing off the institution's prowess at the Wissam al-Hassan Barracks in Dbayeh, north of Beirut. Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk attended Friday's event on behalf of President Michel Aoun, hanging wreaths on monuments dedicated to fallen ISF officers.



The ceremony included a parade involving various ISF vehicles, demonstrating the agency's broad and expanding capabilities before a large crowd of civilians, security officials and foreign diplomats.



Gen. Imad Othman released a statement touching upon the continuous terror threats faced by Lebanon amid regional turmoil, and urging the ISF to remain vigilant.



At a separate earlier gathering, President Aoun also praised the security force on the eve of the parade.

...