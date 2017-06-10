Online campaign protests high MEA fares

A group of expatriates Friday stepped up their call for cheaper Middle East Airlines flights to and from Lebanon, having recently launched an online campaign for Lebanon's national carrier to lower ticket prices.



"We are totally aware of the concept of supply and demand," the group continued, adding that MEA has a responsibility to support Lebanese expats "who contribute significantly to boosting Lebanese tourism and [the] economy".



The activists also charged that the government was not doing enough to draw the Lebanese diaspora back to their homeland, arguing that lower prices of flights and accommodation in Lebanon might help.



They also argued that a reduction in MEA ticket prices would allow expats to support Lebanon's economy. Lebanese in the diaspora and even in Lebanon have flocked to support the group online.

...