Details emerge after security agencies foil major terror network with multiple plots

General Security conducted multiple raids and arrested five Palestinian nationals, one Syrian national and one Yemeni national suspected of belonging to Daesh (ISIS), preventing a series of planned suicide bombings across the nation. General Security released a statement Friday confirming the arrest of the seven suspects, who allegedly admitted to planning a series of suicide bombings. Four suspects were recently arrested, while the three others have been in custody for some time although exact dates were not given.



The General Security statement added that the operation to arrest the suspects was the result of collaboration between all security agencies.



During one of many raids conducted in search of the suspects, security officers found and dismantled an explosive belt that one of the suspects had intended to use.

