U.S.: Arrested men linked to Hezbollah trained in Lebanon

Two men arrested in the U.S. earlier this week on charges of acting on behalf of Hezbollah were trained in Lebanon, the United States Department of Justice disclosed. Ali Kourani, 32, and Samek El Debek, 37, allegedly received extensive military-style training as Hezbollah operatives in Lebanon before receiving U.S. citizenship, said Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Joon H. Kim in a statement release from the Justice Department Thursday.



According to the statement, Debek was first recruited by Hezbollah in late 2007 or early 2008 and spent time in Lebanon, where he is accused of being trained as a bomb-maker.



Islamic Jihad, also known as the External Security Organization, is believed to be a part of Hezbollah responsible for planning intelligence, counterintelligence and terrorist activities outside of Lebanon.

...