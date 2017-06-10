Doctors arrested over illegal practice, expired drugs

Two unlicensed non-Lebanese doctors in Mount Lebanon were arrested for practicing without valid licenses and using expired drugs, the Health Ministry announced Friday. A team from the ministry received information that two doctors, who were not Lebanese nationals, were practicing medicine from their home in the Dohat Aramoun area of Choueifat.



Several sources told The Daily Star that the two doctors in question are Syrian nationals and are therefore barred from practicing medicine in Lebanon.



The source noted that even Lebanese doctors require permission in order to practice medicine in Lebanon and without it they will not be able to do so.

