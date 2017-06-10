Lebanese brothers killed in Venezuela, bodies burned

in Venezuela, bodies burned



Two Lebanese brothers living in Venezuela were stabbed, their bodies burned and tossed into bags Thursday, the mayor of their Bekaa valley hometown of Ghazzeh told The Daily Star.



The two victims had four other brothers, who remained in Lebanon after Abdel-Nasser and Abdel-Baset moved to Venezuela around 30 years ago.



A funeral was held for the brothers in Caracas Friday. One of their brothers traveled from Lebanon to Venezuela Friday morning, while the others remained in Lebanon.

