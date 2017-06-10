AUB professor denied entry into U.S.

A professor from the American University of Beirut was denied entry into the United States of America earlier this week, a source from the university told The Daily Star Friday.



The AUB source gave no further details, but said that the university would stand by their statement. AUB President Dr. Fadlo Khuri also told The Daily Star that the statement represented the stance of the university.



According to the AUB website, Saad earned his master's degree from Johns Hopkins University in Maryland, and his doctorate from the University of Southern California.

