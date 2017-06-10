Vote law session set for delay, hurdles remain

Despite a meeting of three senior officials from the Free Patriotic Movement and the Lebanese Forces held Friday night in an attempt to salvage an agreement on a new electoral law, there is yet to be a breakthrough, sources told The Daily Star.



Political sources confirmed to The Daily Star that it remains unlikely Hariri will chair a Cabinet session Saturday as political rivals are still engaged in a flurry of activity to iron our remaining differences on the law before the June 20 deadline, when Parliament's term expires.



Another source also said the possibility of postponing a legislative session Monday was high as Hariri Friday had yet to call for a weekend Cabinet session.



Speaking to reporters after a meeting held Friday at the Foreign Ministry between Bassil, FPM MP and party Secretary Ibrahim Kanaan and Lebanese Forces deputy chief MP George Adwan, both Kanaan and Adwan were upbeat about the chance of reaching a new electoral law.

...