Bomb targets Ain al-Hilweh security force

An explosive device detonated Saturday morning in Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp targeting joint security force, sources told The Daily Star.



The explosive device was tossed on the first floor of the Said Youssef Community Center in the Al-Tiri neighborhood at 4:00 a.m., where members of the joint Palestinian security force deployed last week.



The former was the onetime stronghold of extremist Bilal Badr, while the latter was under the control of Badr's relative, Bilal Arqoub.



Although he is currently in hiding, Badr has remained a vocal critic of the joint Palestinian force and continually threatens to destabilize the camp if he is not paid a monthly salary.

