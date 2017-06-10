Families of murder victims demand weapon control

Families of murder victims Saturday demanded authorities to curb the spread of arms in Lebanon and calling on the judiciary to conduct swift and fair trials.



The families of 17 murder victims rallied in Beirut's Martyrs' Square, where each gave a brief testimonial.



The protesters distributed white roses as a symbol of peace, carrying the pictures of the victims.



Journalist May Chidiac attended in solidarity with the families, and called on the government to tighten regulations to obtain gun licenses.



The most recent murder case documented was of engineering student Roy Hamoush.



He was killed as he was driving home on his 24th birthday with a friend when a conflict erupted between them and a BMW with tinted windows on the Jal al-Dib highway.

