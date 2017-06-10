Lebanon speaker postpones legislative session again

Speaker Nabih Berri Saturday postponed anew a legislative session that was set to be held on Monday to iron remaining differences on the vote law before the June 20 deadline, when Parliament's term expires.



Before Parliament can vote on the new vote law, Cabinet needs to convene to endorse the proposal and refer it to lawmakers.



Talks have been complicated by Bassil's call to link the vote law with "a political agreement" confirming parity between Muslims and Christians in a constitutional text as well as the establishment of a Senate as stipulated by the 1989 Taif Accord.

