The Hajj Hasan family Saturday disowned a member's involvement in a recently busted drug ring, describing it as an offence against the family, the community and the resistance.



Police arrested two members of drugs and fake currency ring in Choueifat and Beirut's southern suburbs, the Internal Security Forces announced on Friday.



Police had arrested the two suspects in a raid on Thursday morning.



The police report identified the suspects as 32-year-old Aa.H. and 20-year-old Aa.Z.

...