Machnouk adamant on reinstating death penalty

Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk Saturday said that a "political understanding" would be necessary to end Lebanon's moratorium on the death penalty.



Twenty-four-year-old Roy Hamoush was murdered Tuesday night on the Dora highway as he was returning home.



Machnouk said he was not phased by the likely complaints from international organizations.



Some family members called for the death penalty to be reinstated.



Former Telecommunications Minister and Vice President of the Free Patriotic Movement Nicolas Sehnaoui Thursday called for the resume of the death penalty in a Twitter post.

