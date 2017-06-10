Handler of Daesh-terror cell resides in Ain al-Hilweh: report

The seven-member terror-link that was arrested by Lebanon's security forces had one handler, local media reported.



The suspect reportedly had ties to Imad Yassine, an ISIS commander in Ain al-Hilweh who was arrested in August, recruited Hamza and his cousin.4



Lebanese security forces have foiled a number of Daesh (ISIS) terror plots that were intended to inflict the highest number of casualties possible, said a General Security statement issued Friday.



The seven-member Daesh network was reportedly in communication with other Daesh members from various Lebanese areas, particularly in the Palestinian refugee camps of Ain al-Hilweh, Burj al-Barajneh and Shatila.



The suspects allegedly took orders from extremist figures in these camps and were directed to carry out their missions in Lebanon.

...