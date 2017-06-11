Hariri promises more development projects to impoverished Bekaa Valley

Prime Minister Saad Hariri Saturday renewed his support for east Lebanon's Bekaa Valley region, underlining current and future developmental projects in the impoverished area.



Hariri also pledged to follow up on exporting problems and to further develop agricultural industries.



In October 2016, Lebanon's Parliament passed a law that will facilitate clean-up efforts of the river from its source in the Bekaa Valley to its estuary in south Lebanon.



The World Bank in July also approved a $55-million loan to preserve the river and the man-made Qaraoun reservoir, which the Litani passes through in the West Bekaa district.



Hariri also pledged to establish free trade zones on the border with Syria that will create thousands of jobs for the local residents.

