Vote law draft to be finished before next Cabinet meeting: Hariri

Prime Minister Saad Hariri expressed hope that Lebanon will soon have a new electoral law, after meeting with President Michel Aoun in Baabda Palace on Sunday.



The Cabinet needs to endorse the new electoral law before the Parliament ratifies it.



The current vote law under discussion is a draft for a proportional voting system that was reached by President Michel Aoun, founder of the Free Patriotic Movement, Berri of the Amal Movement and Prime Minister Saad Hariri of the Future Movement at Baabda Palace last week.

