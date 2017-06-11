Army raids in Baalbeck lead to protests, road closures

The Lebanese Army conducted large-scale raids in east Lebanon's Baalbeck Sunday in search of high-profile fugitives, leading to clashes between security forces and members of the powerful local Al-Wahbi family, security sources told The Daily Star.



The Army conducted raids across the Sharawneh neighborhood of Baalbeck in search members of the Wehbi family believed to be connected to the recent murder of Lamis Hasan Nakkoush.



Dozens of members of the Wehbi family then gathered near an Army checkpoint at the neighborhood's entrance and began to throw rocks at security forces. The Army worked to disperse the crowd.



However, the sources said that after iftar, dozens of the young men blocked roads with burning tires after news broke that the Army had arrested Mohammed Shwkat Wehbi and Hassanein Talal Wehbi.

...