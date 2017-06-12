Syrian refugee families leave Lebanon for ‘safe zones’

Dozens of refugee families returned to Aasal al-Ward in southern Syria after leaving the Lebanese border town of Arsal over the weekend as part of a deal brokered by Hezbollah and Syrian rebel factions.



Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV circulated a video Sunday depicting the Syrian families celebrating their return to their hometown.



Local media estimated that 50 families chose to leave Lebanon for Syria Saturday.



A security source in the town of Arsal told The Daily Star Saturday that the return of dozens of displaced families was the result of behind-the-scenes negotiations between Hezbollah and the Syrian regime on one hand, and armed factions present in the area on the other.

...