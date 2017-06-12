Hariri vows development for Bekaa, action on Litani

Prime Minister Saad Hariri reaffirmed support for east Lebanon's Bekaa Valley over the weekend, discussing ongoing and future development projects for a region that has been heavily affected by the Syrian refugee crisis.



Pollution of the Litani River was also discussed during the iftar. In October 2016, Parliament passed a law facilitating cleanup efforts of the river from its source in the Bekaa Valley to its estuary in south Lebanon.



The premier added that a number of factories in the region continue to operate illegally, contributing to the Litani's pollution by regularly dumping untreated waste.

...