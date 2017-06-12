Hamas, PFLP-GC speak after six years

The Hamas Movement and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command met recently in Beirut for the first time in six years, sources said. The deputy chair of Hamas' political bureau, Musa Abu Marzouk, and PFLP-GC founder and leader Ahmad Jibril reportedly met for the first time since 2011, when the tensions between the two parties heightened following the onset of the Syrian crisis.



Qatar has reportedly already requested that some of Hamas' leaders leave the country.



Although Hamas has denied any expulsions, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said Friday that Aruri, along with two other Hamas members, would be relocating to Lebanon.



However, Israel's Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that Aruri had already moved to Malaysia while other Hamas members relocated to Lebanon and Turkey.



A source close to Hamas in Lebanon refused to confirm or deny these reports.

...